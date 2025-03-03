Forecast First Alert: Snow, strong winds Wednesday

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for March 3, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority is calling a Forecast First Alert for Tuesday night through Wednesday. Snow and strong winds are likely from eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

Early spring (or late winter, if you’d prefer) storm systems are always a hoot. Ahead of them, we get a surge of warmer temperatures. That is what we feel Monday afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 50s in the Twin Cities, and close to 60° near the I-90 corridor.

But when they arrive, conditions can go downhill fast. That is what we can expect Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Scattered light rain and drizzle develops Monday night through Tuesday. Rain becomes widespread in southern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon and early evening. The change from rain to snow happens early Tuesday night. Steady to heavy snow continues along and east of I-35 through Wednesday morning.

In addition to the snow, wind gusts of 40-45 mph are likely. This will cause blowing and drifting snow in open areas, and blizzard conditions in southeast Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin.

I hate when a snow forecast cuts off across the Twin Cities metro, but that is the case here. 1-3” of snow is likely in the west and northwest metro, around 3” in Minneapolis and St. Paul, and 3-6” in the south and east metro. Higher totals of 6-8” are likely from Rochester through Menomonie.

The Wednesday morning commute will likely be rough in the Twin Cities. Plan ahead for potential school closings and delays.

We start melting the snow on Thursday. Highs return to the upper 30s and near 40° Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, we jump into the 40s and 50s.