Forecast First Alert: Smoke continues into Sunday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for July 12, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Forecast First Alert continues through Sunday afternoon for poor air quality across most of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

You can smell it, you can see it, and if you’re truly unlucky, you can taste it too. Smoke is pouring across Minnesota and Wisconsin tonight.

Air quality will likely stay unhealthy for everyone tonight through midday Sunday. Limit your time outside, especially if you have chronic heart or lung issues. Even healthy people might feel tired easily, have trouble breathing, or get itchy eyes from this thick smoke.

Southwest winds pick up Sunday afternoon, and they clear out the smoke. The trade off: They also bring in more heat and humidity. Temperatures climb into the mid and upper 80s Sunday, and it will feel sticky.

Monday and Tuesday are the warmest days in the forecast. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s both days, and the humidity will make it feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

Storms are likely Tuesday night through most of Wednesday. Locally heavy rain totals are possible, but once again, severe weather chances are low. There might be a storm or two that produces strong winds.

Behind the rain, temperatures fall into the 70s for the second half of the work week. I think there could be a little more smoke with the cooler air on Thursday, depending on how much the rain dampens fires in Canada.