Forecast First Alert: Smoke clears Monday

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for July 14, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Forecast First Alert continues through early Monday afternoon for poor air quality from wildfire smoke.

We are waiting on the south winds today. Once the winds pick up a little this afternoon, the smoke will finally clear from south to north.

If you are going to be outside for a longer stretch Monday afternoon, you should still keep an eye on the latest air quality index. Some unhealthy air is possible in the Twin Cities for the next few hours. That could linger in northern Minnesota through this evening.

We will see a lot of hazy sun today, and it will be hot and muggy. Highs today and tomorrow reach the upper 80s and low 90s. It will feel like the mid 90s with the humidity.

A front will bring storms to the state through the middle of the week. Scattered storms develop in northern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon, then slowly drop south. Storms with locally heavy rain could reach the Twin Cities by Tuesday evening, and continue on and off through Wednesday.

Severe weather chances remain low. There might be a storm or two that has hail or damaging winds. Heavy rain is possible. Some totals could be over an inch, especially in central and western Minnesota.

Temperatures drop into the 70s for the second half of the work week. We will warm into the low 80s by the weekend.