Forecast First Alert: Severe storms Saturday night, heat on Sunday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for July 13, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Forecast First Alert continues Saturday night for severe weather potential, and Sunday for heat and humidity.

Rain, storms, and clouds kept temperatures much cooler than expected in the Twin Cities. Most locations were in the upper 70s and low 80s through the afternoon. Farther south, severe storms have developed across southern Minnesota. These could produce large hail, strong winds, and possibly a tornado through Saturday evening south of the Twin Cities metro.

Later tonight, attention turns to northwest Minnesota, where more severe storms are likely. Initially, these storms could also have large hail and possibly a tornado, but will transition to strong winds as they move southeast. A Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect from Brainerd to the north and west until midnight. In the Twin Cities, the chances for storms increase after 10:00 PM. You could lose an hour or two of sleep tonight. Western Wisconsin will start to see the storm chances after midnight. All storms should be done by sunrise Sunday.

Unlike Saturday, the storm chances on Sunday are much lower, making the high heat and humidity more likely. After some clouds to start the day, expect more sun in the afternoon and highs around 90° in the Twin Cities. Humidity will be high, and that will make it feel like 95° or warmer in the metro. A Heat Advisory continues Sunday for the Twin Cities metro.

There is one more round of storms possible late Sunday night into Monday morning. These storms could also have strong winds and hail. After one more warm and humid day on Monday, the remainder of the upcoming week will be much cooler and comfortable.