Forecast First Alert: Severe storms possible Tuesday evening

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for September 5, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A T-Storm WATCH is in effect for central and eastern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin until 11:00 PM tonight.

We are watching a cold front slowly move across Minnesota on Tuesday. Ahead of the front, temperatures are in the upper 80s and low 90s with high humidity. Those conditions will fuel some strong to severe storms through the evening. The chances for severe storms in the Twin Cities is 5:00 – 9:00 PM. Storms could have large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rain. In northeast Minnesota, there is a small chance for isolated tornadoes. Severe weather should be done after 10:00 PM with lingering t-showers possible overnight.

Clouds and light rain showers linger from the Twin Cities into northwest Wisconsin Wednesday. That will keep temperatures in the 60s through most of the day. In western Minnesota, the sky will be clearer, but hazy from wildfire smoke. Poor air quality is possible in northwest Minnesota through Wednesday, including cities like Morries, Alexandria, and Bemidji.

Smoke clears heading into Thursday, and we have two beautiful days to round out this short work week. By the weekend, we get into a cooler and more unsettled pattern again. Scattered rain and a few storms are possible Saturday evening through Sunday, with showers lingering Monday and Tuesday.