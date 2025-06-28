Forecast First Alert: Severe storms possible Saturday evening

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for June 28, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Forecast First Alert continues Saturday evening and overnight for severe storms. The greatest chances will be north and west of the Twin Cities.

I’ll be honest with you: Nothing about today’s forecast is easy. However, there are a lot of ingredients around that could lead to some big storms today.

The fact that clouds have lingered into the early evening in the Twin Cities, and even a little rain around dinner time, our severe weather chances are lower. They are not zero. What the metro will see is whatever is left from a line of storms that develops in central and western Minnesota.

Early this evening, those storms likely develop anywhere from St. Cloud toward Madison and Morris. Initially, those storms could have some very big hail (we’re talking golf balls and baseballs) and isolated tornadoes. Near and after sunset, these storms likely form a line and push southeast. This line will weaken tonight, but it could still have some gusty winds and heavy rain.

Make sure you have a way to get severe weather information this evening. You want to be aware if the storms get big.

To add to the messy weekend forecast, we are also in wait-and-see mode for rain chances on Sunday. Some lingering thundershowers are possible in the morning. A weak wind shift line comes through in the afternoon, and that could be enough to kick up an isolated downpour or storm. Chances are low, but they are there.

Monday though Wednesday are likely dry in the Twin Cities. I am thankful for that. Unfortunately, there are storm chances late in the week, and they could impact your Fourth of July plans across the state.