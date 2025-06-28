Forecast First ALERT: Severe storms possible on Saturday

All eyes are on Saturday as the pattern turns active once again—prompting a Forecast First Alert from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday for the potential of severe storms.

Saturday will start off warm and humid with highs climbing into the upper 80s. A few showers or storms could develop early in the day, but it’s the late afternoon and evening timeframe we’re watching most closely. The atmosphere will be primed with strong dynamics—high instability, wind shear, and moisture. That doesn’t guarantee storms will form, but if they do, they could pack quite a punch: damaging winds, large hail, and even a few tornadoes will all be possible.

Storm chances diminish into Sunday, but it’ll stay muggy with highs in the mid-80s and the chance for an isolated storm or two.

The first half of next week looks quieter with seasonable temps in the low 80s, but storm chances return by late Wednesday and could linger into the Fourth of July. We’ll be watching that forecast closely for holiday celebrations and fireworks plans.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece