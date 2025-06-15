Forecast First Alert: Severe storms possible Monday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for June 15, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

There is a Forecast First Alert for Monday late afternoon and evening. Severe storms are possible across Minnesota, with damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes possible.

Even though it is cool for Father’s Day, the humidity is making it feel more summerlike in the Twin Cities. One round of scattered storms is moving through southwest Minnesota Sunday evening. While these could have downpours and gusty winds, severe weather chances are low tonight.

That round of rain will fizzle out after sunset. A little of it could reach the Twin Cities around bedtime Sunday.

There are many strings attached to the severe weather potential on Monday. The first is how long the morning storms last. A line of storms is likely moving across the northern Plains overnight. If that holds together into central Minnesota, that would lower our severe chances.

That morning round of storms will also drape clouds over parts of the state. The more clouds, the lower the severe chances. However, if we see sun, it will get very warm and humid, adding fuel to afternoon and evening storms.

The second round of storms could have damaging winds, big hail, and a few tornadoes. These would start after 4:00 PM in central Minnesota, and push southeast through the evening. Make sure you have a way to get severe weather information from the evening commute through sunset in the Twin Cities!

If you rely on a NOAA weather radio for severe weather information: The weather service office in Chanhassen will not broadcast on Monday, due to planned software updates. You need to have other ways to get severe weather information on Monday only.

There are more storm chances almost every day this week. They will be isolated, and the severe weather chances remain very low. Highs will be what you expect for mid June, staying in the low to mid 80s for several days.

If you are someone who wants sweaty heat and humidity, your time is next weekend. Get your pool and lake plans ready now.