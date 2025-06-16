Forecast First Alert: Severe storms possible Monday

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for June 16, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Forecast First Alert continues for Monday afternoon and evening. Severe storms are possible, and they could have big hail, strong winds, and a few tornadoes.

There is a line of dying storms moving through the Twin Cities around midday Monday. These storms will have downpours and lightning, and possibly some gusty winds. It is still too early to say if these storms will limit the metro’s severe potential later in the afternoon.

The sun is coming out already in southwest Minnesota. I expect more storms to develop in western and southwest Minnesota after 2:00 PM, then move east later in the day. The better chances for storms with big hail and a few tornadoes will be west of the Twin Cities.

As the storms grow later in the day, a line with damaging winds and hail is possible. This could arrive in the Twin Cities any time between 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Have a way to get severe weather information before and during the evening commute! The heavy rain from these storms could slow things down, even if they are not severe.

We are going to see several chances for isolated thunderstorms this week. Severe weather chances are overall very low, but Friday could also have some stronger storms.

Highs during the work week will range from the low to mid 80s. By the weekend, a larger ridge develops over the northern United States. That will send highs into the low 90s, and it could feel even warmer with high humidity.