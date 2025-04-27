Forecast First Alert: Severe storms Monday

Meteorologist Matt Serwe has your latest forecast to prepare you for Monday.

A Forecast First Alert continues for Monday afternoon and evening across Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Severe storms with large hail, damaging winds, and strong tornadoes are possible.

The morning rain is clearing out Sunday, and southeast winds are picking up this afternoon. Expect a mainly cloudy and blustery afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Scattered storms develop Sunday night and continue Monday morning. These storms could have some large hail and locally heavy rain. Your morning commute on Monday could be a little slower if the storms move over the Twin Cities.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight most of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin in a moderate risk (level 4 of 5) for severe weather. This is where widespread storms are possible. The remainder of western and central Minnesota, as well as northwest Wisconsin, are in an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) for storms. Scattered severe storms are possible in the enhanced risk.

Storms develop in western and central Minnesota after 2:00 PM Monday afternoon. These storms could have some very big hail initially. As they move east later in the afternoon, they will change to more of a damaging wind and tornado potential.

The most likely time for severe storms in the Twin Cities is 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM Monday. This is when you need to have a way to get severe weather information and know your severe weather safety plan.

Late in the afternoon through the evening, low-level winds start to get stronger. This could increase the tornado potential after 6:00 PM across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Even though these might be lines of storms, embedded strong tornadoes are possible.

It could be a busy severe weather day, which might cause stress and anxiety. That is normal. Remember that the meteorologists of Minnesota’s Weather Authority and the National Weather Service are here to keep you informed and safe during storms.