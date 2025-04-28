Forecast First Alert: Severe storms Monday

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for April 28, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Forecast First Alert continues for Monday afternoon and evening. Severe storms are possible, and some could have big hail, damaging winds, and strong tornadoes.

The first round of storms is done, and now we are watching the second round develop in southwest Minnesota.

Even though it is cloudy and cool, a strong low is doing a lot of heavy lifting for severe storms. Dew points are increasing too. You will feel the humidity Monday afternoon.

Our severe weather potential remains high Monday afternoon across a large portion of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Storms could produce big hail, widespread straight-line winds, and tornadoes. We also have the ingredients for strong, long-lived tornadoes between the Twin Cities and La Crosse.

The next round is expected by 2:00 PM in western Minnesota. They approach the Twin Cities metro after 4:00 PM, and reach western Wisconsin as early as 6:00 PM. Storms could continue through sunset.

Remember, just because big storms are possible, it does not guarantee a storm over your house. Some people could see nasty storms later today, and some people might see nothing. This is why you need to be prepared and have a severe weather safety plan.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority is here to keep you informed and safe Monday afternoon and evening. I will continue to update the forecast as storms develop today.