Forecast First Alert: Severe storms Monday

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for April 27, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Forecast First Alert continues for Monday afternoon and evening. Severe storms are possible, and some could have big hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

Your Monday could start and end with rain and storms in Minnesota. The severe potential is low in the morning, then goes up in the afternoon and evening.

Storms start overnight, after 2:00 AM, and move toward the metro during the morning commute. It could be pouring as you get to work and as the kids are going to school. Remember to watch Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow to see where the storms are all morning.

When these storms clear out by noon, we will have a much clearer picture of where the second round of storms develops. It turns windy, warm, and humid Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Some cities in southern Minnesota could high 80°.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to have the Twin Cities, southeast Minnesota, and western Wisconsin in a moderate risk (level 4 of 5) for severe weather Monday afternoon and evening. Central and western Minnesota, and northwest Wisconsin, are in an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5).

This second round of storms likely develops in western Minnesota between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM. As they move east, damaging winds, big hail, and tornadoes are possible.

In the Twin Cities, the current window for storms is between 4:00 PM and 9:00 PM Monday. It will not be raining this whole time, but this is when you need to be weather aware.

Late in the day, winds get stronger, and could help the storms spin quicker. This could lead to long-lived, strong tornadoes in southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin—including the Twin Cities.

You are not guaranteed to see a severe storm tomorrow. However, any storms that form could be especially strong.

The storms enter northwest Wisconsin after 7:00 PM, and should end by 11:00 PM.

The best thing you can do right now is review your severe weather safety plan. Have several ways to get severe weather information Monday afternoon and evening. You also need to know where your tornado safe place is at home and at work.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority will continue to bring you the latest information to keep you safe when these storms begin.