Forecast First Alert: Severe storms likely Monday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for April 26, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Forecast First Alert continues for Monday afternoon and evening. Severe storms are likely, and some could have big hail, strong winds, and tornadoes.

Rain chances start to go up Saturday night. Scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder are possible overnight. These will not be severe. They could linger through about 9:00-10:00 AM Sunday morning. The sky stays mostly cloudy, and it turns windy for the afternoon. Highs hold in the mid 60s.

The first round of potentially severe storms develops Sunday night. Some of these storms could have large hail and heavy rain. They continue through Monday morning, and could impact the morning drive around the Twin Cities. Make sure you are watching the forecast early Monday to know if your commute will take longer because of heavy rain!

We have all the ingredients needed for severe weather Monday: higher humidity, spin in the atmosphere, a front to trigger storms, and a lot of instability to fuel them. However, there will be small boundaries left by the morning storms that are key in determining exactly where the biggest storms will be Monday afternoon. We should know where those are by midday Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center has a moderate risk (level 4 of 5) for severe weather from the Twin Cities to the southeast. This is where all those ingredients line up to produce storms with big hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Some of the tornadoes could be strong and stay on the ground for a long time.

Farther north, there is an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) for the remainder of western and central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin. Hail, strong winds, and a few tornadoes are possible in these areas.

If this sounds unsettling or scary, that’s normal. But I want you to remember: The meteorologists of Minnesota’s Weather Authority and the National Weather Service will work together to keep you as safe as possible on Monday. Severe weather safety is a group effort.

There is something you can do this weekend. Think of your severe weather safety plan Monday, and make sure everyone in your house knows what to do. Have several ways to get warning information, and know where to go in your house in case of a tornado.

We will continue to update the forecast with the latest information through the weekend and Monday.