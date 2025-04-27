Forecast First Alert: Severe storms likely Monday

Here’s your Sunday morning forecast from Meteorologist Mace Michaels.

A Forecast First Alert is in place due to the likelihood of severe storms on Monday.

Today: Early showers ending(50%), mostly cloudy. High: 64. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, showers and thunderstorms developing overnight (80%), possibly strong. Low: 56. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, a wave of showers and thunderstorms (80%) in the morning with another wave in the afternoon/evening, some storms severe with large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. 78/46.

Tuesday: Lingering early showers (20%), then decreasing clouds, cooler. 58/42.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, comfortable. 68/50.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers (30%). 66/46.

Friday: Partly cloudy, mild. 65/46.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer. 72/50.