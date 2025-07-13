Forecast First Alert: More smoke Monday morning

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for July 13, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Monday morning and midday is a Forecast First Alert. More smoke is moving across the state, and another day with poor air quality is possible.

Get out and enjoy the clearer air Sunday evening! We are in between areas of smoke in Minnesota. If you are going to be outside tonight, there is a small chance for isolated storms in central and western Minnesota. The Twin Cities stay dry through sunset.

The next round of smoke is starting to enter northwest Minnesota tonight. That will push south through Monday morning, and could bring more poor air quality to the Twin Cities. Make sure you are monitoring the latest air quality if you plan to be outside for a longer time on Monday morning. By the late afternoon, the smoke will return north.

Monday and Tuesday will be hotter and more humid. Expect highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, and it will feel like the mid 90s in the Twin Cities. The combination of a few days of smoke, followed by heat and humidity, might take more of a toll on your body than you expect.

The heat breaks as a cold front sags south on Tuesday. Scattered storms are likely Tuesday morning in northern Minnesota, and reach the Twin Cities by the evening. More rounds of scattered rain and storms continue through Wednesday. Severe weather chances remain low, but some places could pick up another inch of rain.

Behind the storms, temperatures drop into the 70s for the second half of the work week. There are more small storm chances Friday night into Saturday.