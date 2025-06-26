Forecast First Alert: More heavy rain Thursday

Here’s your Thursday afternoon forecast for June 26, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Thursday afternoon is a Forecast First Alert. More heavy rain is possible in the Twin Cities metro, slowing the afternoon commute, and severe storms could develop in southern Minnesota.

If you pardon the expression, it’s almost a rinse and repeat forecast today. The morning rain is moving north through the metro, and more heavy rain develops through the afternoon.

Unlike yesterday, the rain will not be as intense. However, another 1-2” of rain is possible from the Twin Cities to the south Thursday afternoon. That could cause more ponding and brief flooding of roads later today.

Farther south, closer to the warm front, thunderstorms develop after 2:00 PM. These storms could have hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes. The severe potential is well south of the Twin Cities, but could impact cities that had storms yesterday. Owatonna, Rochester, Albert Lea, and places in between could get more strong storms.

The rain clears out this evening, and Friday will be completely dry. It might take until the late afternoon for the sun to break through the low clouds. Be patient!

After a hot and humid Saturday, another round of stronger storms is possible Saturday night into Sunday. While this should not impact most of your outdoor plans, you might have to call it a night sooner than you want.