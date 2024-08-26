FORECAST FIRST ALERT: Intense heat remains as severe storms develop this evening

Minnesota’s Weather Authority continues a Forecast First ALERT in forecast for Monday evening and night.

HEAT: An Excessive Heat Warning remains effect through 8PM. Heat indices currently range from 100 to 110 degrees across parts of the state. In the metro, Monday afternoon heat indices are near 105 degrees.

Heat is the number 1 weather related cause of fatalities. As always, remember to listen to your body. If you start to feel too hot, find some shade or air conditioning. Make sure you are checking in on the very young and very old in your family and community. Heat can take a toll quickly on kids and the elderly. Above all, remember to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water if you are going to be outside.

STORMS: Attention is now quickly turning to the potential of strong to severe storms. Most of Minnesota and Western Wisconsin remain in an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 out of 5) for severe storms. Severe storms have been developing across western Minnesota already this afternoon, and will likely push farther east toward the metro, and the fair grounds, close to or just after sunset. A second round of storms arrives overnight into the early morning hours of Tuesday.



STORM THREATS: The greatest risk factor is hail. Very large hail of 2 to 3 inches in diameter is possible across the enhanced risk zone. For reference, this would be golf ball to baseball sized hail. Damaging winds in excess of 75 miles per hour are also of concern. In addition, heavy rain and isolated spin up tornadoes are also possible.

As always, stay tuned to Minnesota’s Weather Authority for changing conditions with heat and storm chances into the new week.