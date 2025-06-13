FORECAST FIRST ALERT IN EFFECT FOR HEAVY RAIN AT TIMES TODAY

Good Friday morning!

*A FORECAST FIRST ALERT IS IN EFFECT TODAY FOR HEAVY RAIN AT TIMES RESULTING IN STANDING WATER IN PLACES*

The areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms which moved into the area last night will continue this morning.

Some areas picked up or two of rain on Thursday and overnight and there are areas of standing water this morning.

Near Lake Lillian, which is just southeast of Willmar, radar estimates that up to 6” of rain has fallen since yesterday.

Scattered showers today will keep temperatures in the lower 60s today.

Most of the steadier rain/thunderstorms will be this morning, followed by leftover showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Warmer weather moves in for Father’s Day Weekend.

There is still the threat of a few showers or thunderstorms chance each day, but at this point most of the weekend will be mainly dry, but you may have to dodge those showers at times.

Have a great weekend!

Ken