Forecast First Alert: Hot, humid, stormy

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for July 15, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Forecast First Alert continues Tuesday for high heat and humidity this afternoon, and the potential for severe storms later this evening.

We get all the summer weather today. It’s hot and humid now, and that will fuel stronger storms with heavy rain late this afternoon and evening.

First, the heat. Highs reach the upper 80s and low 90s across the southern half of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. When you add in the humidity, it could feel like the mid to upper 90s in the Twin Cities metro. While it’s not dangerous heat, it’s a good reminder to take it easy if you are going to be outside today, and hammer the water.

There are showers and storms developing on a line from Montevideo to St. Cloud to Duluth this afternoon. As these storms grow, they could have some large hail and damaging winds.

This line will push into the Twin Cities this evening. It could be as early as 6:00 PM, so you need to keep an eye on the radar if you are doing anything outside. Chances are, you will need to call it a night early.

More rounds of storms continue tonight through Wednesday morning. Locally heavy rain is possible, and totals could range from 1 to 3 inches in places that see a couple rounds of stronger storms.

Lingering light rain is possible Wednesday afternoon. The heat and humidity drop once the rain moves through. Expect highs in the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday. It will warm back into the 80s this weekend.