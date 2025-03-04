Forecast First Alert: Heavy snow, strong winds start tonight

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for March 4, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Forecast First Alert starts Tuesday evening and continues through Wednesday morning. Heavy snow and strong winds are likely in the Twin Cities, with blizzard conditions in southern Minnesota.

Snow totals have gone up around the Twin Cities, but the overall message is the same: It will be nasty tonight through Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are falling into the upper 30s Tuesday afternoon, and rain will become more widespread in the Twin Cities. Steady, cold rain is likely during the evening drive tonight. The rain changes to snow sometime between 6:00-8:00 PM in the metro.

After that, steady to heavy snow is likely through the late evening and overnight. Winds ramp up, gusting 40-50 mph at times. Driving in the Twin Cities metro will become very difficult through Wednesday morning. It could be downright dangerous south of the metro. Blizzard Warnings are in effect across southern Minnesota Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

As I mentioned, snow totals have gone up. Most of the Twin Cities metro should end in the 3-6” range, with the lower totals in the northwest metro. In the south and southeast metro, totals could approach 8”.

Central and western Minnesota will only see 1-3” out of this. Farther south in the Blizzard Warning, 6-8” totals are likely, and some isolated higher totals are possible.

Snow ends by midday Wednesday, but winds will stay strong through the afternoon. The melt begins on Thursday with more sun. The fresh snow should keep highs in the mid to upper 30s Thursday and Friday. 40s are likely this weekend, and if the snow can melt faster, some cities will get into the 50s.