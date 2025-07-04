Forecast First Alert: Heat through sunset, then storms tonight

Here’s your Friday evening forecast for July 4, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Forecast First Alert continues through this evening for high heat and humidity from the Twin Cities to the north.

A Severe T-Storm WATCH is in effect for northern Minnesota until 9:00 PM Friday.

The main story this Independence Day is the heat and humidity across most of Minnesota. If you are going to be out this evening, temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and low 90s through sunset. It will feel like the mid to upper 90s with the humidity. Please remember to take it easy today and drink plenty of water.

We shift from the heat to storms later tonight. Parts of northern Minnesota are under a T-Storm WATCH until 9:00 pm Friday. Cities along and north of a line from Alexandria to Duluth might have fireworks shows canceled or postponed because of storms. Remember, if you can hear thunder, it’s time to get inside.

Some of the storms early tonight could have hail and strong winds, plus heavy rain. Overnight, they will weaken as they move east. In the Twin Cities, there could be some good rumbles overnight, but our severe chances are low.

We still have to deal with storms ahead of the cold front on Saturday, mostly in southern and eastern Minnesota through northwest Wisconsin. I would not expect much dry time outside. One round of rain and storms develops in the morning, then maybe a break around midday. More storms reignite in the afternoon, and should end before sunset.

Sunday will be beautiful. More sun, less humidity, and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The pattern is back in summer mode most of next week. Highs remain in the mid 80s, and some storms could develop almost every afternoon.