FORECAST FIRST ALERT: Heat more likely today, and another round of storms tonight

Minnesota’s Weather Authority is maintaining a Forecast First ALERT in place for Sunday.

Showers and storms prevented highs from reaching 90 degrees on Saturday, but there’s a greater chance of hitting 90 degrees this afternoon as more sunshine is expected compared to yesterday. With the humidity, it will likely feel like the mid to upper 90s for the heat index this afternoon. There’s another chance for storms overnight tonight, but before I touch on those, I want to drop the following heat reminder again.

Since is the first big push of heat and humidity this season, here are a few reminders. First and foremost, listen to your body. If you start to feel too hot, find some shade or air conditioning. Make sure you are checking in on the very young and very old in your family and community. Heat can take a toll quickly on kids and the elderly. Above all, remember to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water if you are going to be outside.

In terms of storms, they packed quite the punch overnight Saturday with large hail and damaging winds. There is another potential for storms to dive out of the northwest overnight tonight and early Monday. Once again, some could be strong to severe with high winds and hail, and could linger into the morning hours on Monday. As of now, the severe risk is a little lower than Saturday. Most of the area is in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe storms. There is a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for parts of Far Northwestern Minnesota.

As always, stay tuned to Minnesota’s Weather Authority for changing conditions with heat and storm chances throughout the weekend.