FORECAST FIRST ALERT FOR SNOW THURSDAY MORNING IN TWIN CITIES.

FORECAST FIRST ALERT FOR SNOW ON THURSDAY ESPECIALLY IN THE MORNING HOURS:

Cloudy Today in the Twin Cities occasional Snow Flurries and temperatures in the mid 20s with Northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Cloudy Tonight in the Twin Cities with Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph and Snow developing after 12 a.m. Thursday with Snowfall Accumulations of a Dusting in the far south Metro to 3″ in the north Metro by 6 a.m. Most likely areas inside the 494/694 Loop will see 1″ to 2″ by 6 a.m. Snow will Mix with Freezing Drizzle Thursday morning mostly in areas south of the downtown areas.

Snow continues Thursday afternoon but Lighter Snowfall and Mixed with Freezing Drizzle at times in south Metro. Snow will taper to Flurries by Thursday evening with Total Snowfall Amounts in the Twin Cities of 1″ to 3″ south of the Minnesota River and 2″ to 4″ inside the 494/694 Loop and 4″ to 8″ along a line from Maple Grove to White Bear Lake to Stillwater to New Richmond,WI and points north into central, northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin north of I-94. Increasing Northwest Winds at 15 to 25 mph Thursday night will cause widespread Blowing and Drifting Snow. Areas south of the Twin Cities toward Mankato, Albert Lea and Rochester will see Icy Spots from Freezing Drizzle Mixed with Snow on Thursday. Temperatures Thursday in the Twin Cities will be in the mid to upper 20s with Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph becoming Northwest at 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

Cold Friday and Saturday with Sunshine Friday and Flurries on Saturday with highs both days in the low to mid teens and AM Wind-Chills Friday, Saturday and Sunday Below Zero. Not as Cold Sunday with highs in the low to mid 20s and Mix of Clouds and Sun.

Monday brings Warmer temperatures with Areas of Fog and Freezing Drizzle and highs in the low 30s.

Christmas Eve Day and Christmas Day look Mainly Cloudy with Patchy Fog and highs in the mid 30s. JONATHAN YUHAS