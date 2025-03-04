Forecast First Alert for rain and snow tonight with high winds causing white-out conditions overnight

FORECAST FIRST ALERT FOR SNOW/WHITE-OUT CONDITIONS TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. National Weather Service has Issued a WINTER STORM WARNING for all of the TWIN CITIES from 7 p.m. tonight to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Today: Now-12 p.m. Drizzle and Light Rain with temperatures in the mid 40s.

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Periods of Rain with Thunder possible too and temperatures in low to mid 40s.

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Rain Mixed with Snow with Increasing Northeast Winds and temperatures in mid 30s.

9 p.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday: Snow Heavy at Times with Strong Winds causing White-Out Conditions especially in open areas – Travel outside Twin Cities will be very difficult Wednesday morning. North Winds will be at 20 to 40 mph with temperatures falling from low 30s to upper 20s leading to Icy Roads too with Snow Accumulations of 4″ to 8″. JONATHAN YUHAS