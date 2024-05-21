Forecast First Alert: Flood Watch continues Tuesday evening

The severe weather potential is ending across Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin as we head toward sunset Tuesday. Storms with lightning and locally heavy rain continue for the next few hours. Rain totals this afternoon and evening are over an inch from the south metro through Mankato and Rochester. An additional inch or two of rain is possible before this lifts north after 10:00 PM. If you live near a river or a lower area, be aware of rising water. As always, never drive across water-covered roads–especially when it is dark!

When the rain moves out, west winds get blustery overnight. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible across most of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin through Wednesday. There is a small chance for a pop-up shower or t-shower Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. The next good chance for rain and non-severe storms is Friday afternoon and evening. If you are excited for a three day weekend, the forecast is looking good for most of it! Saturday and Sunday are mostly dry, and then scattered storms develop Sunday evening and continue through Monday.