Forecast First ALERT: Extreme heat this weekend

Both Saturday and Sunday are Forecast First Alert days. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect from noon Saturday to 9pm Sunday, when heat index values could soar to 105 to 110 degrees. Highs in the Twin Cities will push the upper 90s, with records in jeopardy. This will be the most dangerous heat of the season so far.

Heat remains the number one cause of weather-related deaths, especially when it catches people off guard. Make sure you’re hydrating, limiting time outside, and checking on loved ones—especially the elderly, children, and pets.

One place that will escape the worst of the weekend heat is Duluth—good news for Grandma’s Marathon. Runners will start with temps in the 60s,