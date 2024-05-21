Forecast First Alert Day for Severe T-Storms in Twin Cities 4pm to 6pm Today.

Spotty Showers and T-Storms possible with Peeks of Sun too in the Twin Cities Now until 3 p.m. then T-Storms will develop rapidly southwest of the Twin Cities after 3 p.m. and race northeast into the Metro area bringing all modes of Severe T-Storm Elements from High Damaging Winds, Hail, Heavy Rain and Tornadoes.

The Greatest Risk for Tornadoes and Damaging T-Storm Winds will be in the southeast Metro from Lakeville to St.Paul and points east into Wisconsin and south toward Red Wing and rest of southeastern Minnesota between the hours of 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The Risk for Hail and Heavy Rainfall can be expected all across the Twin Cities between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Flooding of creeks, streams and poor drainage areas including city streets could see Flooding even into early Wednesday morning even hours after Rain has ended. Rainfall amounts across the Twin Cities and surrounding areas will range from 1″ to 4″ by 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Gusty West Winds up to 40 mph in the Twin Cities will follow the Rain/T-Storms Wednesday morning with Winds decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon and less than 10 mph by Wednesday evening.

Thursday will be Sunny and Nice with Breezy Southwest Winds and highs in the upper 70s. Scattered T-Storms returning on Friday and some could be Strong with Gusty Winds and Hail then Cooler than Average going into the Memorial Day Weekend. JONATHAN YUHAS