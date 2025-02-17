Forecast First Alert: Dangerous wind chills

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for February 16, 2025 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Monday and Tuesday mornings are Forecast First Alerts. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected.

It will be brutally cold over the next two days. Wind chills become downright dangerous Monday and Tuesday morning.

In the Twin Cities, wind chills will drop around -30° to -35° Monday morning, and potentially -35° to -40° Tuesday morning. At these levels, frostbite is possible in as little as 5 to 15 minutes.

Outstate, wind chills around -40° to -45° are possible both mornings. Frostbite times are near 5 to 10 minutes when it gets that cold.

Overall, limit your time outside the next two mornings. If you do go out, make sure to cover up from head to toe in several layers. When driving, remember to have a few extra blankets or a jacket in the car, in case the car gives up in the extreme cold.

There is a warming trend, but you need to be patient. Sub-zero morning lows continue through Friday. By the weekend, highs return to the 20s Saturday, and then the mid 30s Sunday. Next week, there are several chances to be in the 40s.