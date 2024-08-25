Forecast First Alert: Dangerous heat, severe storms Monday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for August 25, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Monday is a Forecast First Alert day from Minnesota’s Weather Authority. Dangerous heat and humidity will make it feel like 100° to 105° for several hours from the Twin Cities to the south. Plus, severe storms are likely late in the day through the night.

Clouds kept temperatures in check on Sunday, but you could feel the stifling humidity. With more sun in the forecast Monday afternoon, highs soar into the low 90s for the southern half of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Dew points will climb into the mid and upper 70s. When you combine those two, it will feel like 100°to 105°. This is the type of heat where you want to limit time and physical activity outside. In fact, with light winds, it could be dangerous enough for OSHA restrictions to kick in, and keep high school practices indoors. As always, drink plenty of water, make sure the pets have limited time outside, and check on the very young and very old in your community to see they are safe.

That heat will fuel storms late on Monday. Part of northern and western Minnesota could see storms develop in the late afternoon. Western Minnesota has the best chance to see storms that produce big hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes through the evening. The storms should arrive in the Twin Cities after sunset, and become more of a hail and wind threat overnight, in addition to heavy rain. Some of that rain could linger into Tuesday morning, then push north in the afternoon.

Another round of rain and storms is likely on Thursday. The severe chances are lower on Thursday, but that could still affect the beginning of high school football in Minnesota, plus the Gophers football home opener. That system will bring in much cooler air for the upcoming weekend, with highs falling into the upper 70s and low 80s.