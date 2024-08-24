Forecast First Alert: Dangerous heat on the way

Minnesota’s Weather Authority has a Forecast First Alert for Monday. High heat and humidity will make it feel like 100° to 105° at times in the afternoon. In addition, there is a chance for severe storms overnight.

The heat is on the way! Temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s for the first time since the start of August. The humidity is also going even higher Sunday and Monday. On Sunday afternoon, it will feel like the upper 90s to low 100s. If you are planning on going to the State Fair, please remember to stay hydrated with water! Monday is the day for dangerous heat. Highs in the low to mid 90s are likely from the Twin Cities to the south, and the humidity could make it feel as hot as 105° in the afternoon. With those conditions, you need to limit time outside, and make sure the very young and very old in your community are prepared for uncomfortable conditions.

A cold front starts to move into western Minnesota Monday afternoon. Scattered storms are likely across that half of the state, and some could have large hail and strong winds. As they move east, there is some question if they hold together and reach the Twin Cities. If they do, it would be after sunset, but they could still have some strong winds and heavy rain. Those showers and storms linger into Tuesday morning, and temperatures drop into the mid 80s by the middle of the week. Another wet day is likely Thursday with comfortable conditions returning for Labor Day Weekend.