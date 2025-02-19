Forecast First ALERT: Dangerous cold continues into Wednesday morning

Minnesota’s Weather Authority has issued a Forecast First ALERT that continues through Wednesday morning.

EXTREME COLD: An arctic airmass over the country will continue a prolonged period of extreme cold and dangerous wind chills from 25° to 40° BELOW 0° across Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.

Extreme cold is one of the leading causes of weather related injuries., and wind chills this low could lead to frostbite in as little as 10 to 20 minutes. As always, remember to listen to your body. If you start to feel extremely cold or notice signs of frostbite or hypothermia, seek shelter and warmth immediately. Make sure to check in on the very young and very old in your family and community, as they are especially vulnerable to the dangers of extreme cold. Dress in warm, layered clothing, and cover exposed skin to protect against frostbite. Above all, prioritize staying warm and safe if you need to be outdoors.

You can also protect your pipes by letting water drip through the faucets at night, and opening cabinet doors to allow the warm air heating the home to also heat your plumbing.

As always, stay tuned to Minnesota’s Weather Authority for changing conditions. Temperatures will recover by the end of the week.