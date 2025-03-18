Forecast First Alert canceled, but blizzard conditions still expected in Minnesota – Chris

Minnesota’s Weather Authority has CANCELED a Forecast First ALERT that was set to start Wednesday morning and last through Wednesday Evening.

While the winter storm we’ve been tracking is still expected to impact Minnesota, there’s been a significant shift south in the snowfall due to a weaker and farther south tracking low, along with drier air on the northern side of the storm. As a result, snow totals have dropped significantly in the metro, and I wouldn’t be surprised if some of us don’t see snow at all. Meanwhile, anyone from Northfield southward towards Owatonna and Rochester are still looking at a significant winter storm with blizzard conditions and difficult travel likely in those places.

Once the storm passes, sunshine returns on Thursday along with seasonable temperatures. High temperatures will reach the middle 40s. A few more clouds return Friday, along with milder temperatures and highs in the 50s!

Saturday starts with full sunshine, but the next chance of precipitation we’re tracking comes as a rain and snow mix Saturday night into Sunday.

If you’re a snow lover in the metro, you win some and you lose some. For the non snow lovers, you win some and you lose some. Congrats on the win!

Enjoy the evening and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece