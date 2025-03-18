Forecast First Alert: Blizzard conditions Wednesday

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for March 18, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Forecast First Alert continues Wednesday for the Twin Cities metro, southern Minnesota, and west-central Wisconsin.

First things first, Tuesday will be quiet. Southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities see more sun the afternoon, and highs in the 50s. Farther north, there could be a few flurries under the clouds. Temperatures will be cooler, only reaching the low to mid 40s.

Winds ramp up tonight, gusting up to 40 mph out of the northeast. Blizzard Warnings are in effect for southern Minnesota because of the heavy snow and strong winds. Snow totals could range from 6 to 10 inches in these areas. Do not plan on driving in southern Minnesota or west-central Wisconsin on Wednesday!

In the Twin Cities, snow totals have gone down. We are right on the cut-off between a lot of snow and a little snow. For most of the metro, 1 to 3 inches of wet snow is possible. Parts of Scott and Dakota County might see 3 to 6 inches. The snow starts falling around 7:00 AM and ends around the start of the evening drive.

If you have watched one of my forecasts over the last few days, I will continue to say this: Only a small change in this system will mean the difference between a lot of snow and a little snow in the Twin Cities. Continue to check back for the latest forecast tonight through Wednesday morning for updated information.