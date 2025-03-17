Forecast First Alert: Blizzard conditions likely for some on Wednesday

Minnesota’s Weather Authority has issued a Forecast First ALERT starting Wednesday morning and lasting through Wednesday Evening

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for most of southern Minnesota, including Dakota, Scott, and Washington counties in the Twin Cities metro from 4AM-10PM Wednesday for heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions.

SNOWFALL: Snowfall totals will be extremely difficult to forecast as this is very much a boom or bust winter storm scenario. There may be a spread of 1-10 inches of snow within a few mile range. As of now, areas in the south metro could range from 3-6 inches of snow, while the north metro sees a dusting to 3 inches. Fairmont, to Owatonna, to Rochester could see 6 to 10 inches of snow, if not more.

TIMING:

– 6AM – 10AM: Heavy wet snow arrives, and winds continue to increase. Conditions rapidly deteriorate.

– 10AM – 2PM: Widespread heavy and blowing snow. Travel will be most difficult and not advised during this time. There may even be lightning and thunder.

– 2PM – 6PM: Snow begins to taper down, with conditions gradually improving from northwest to southeast.

IMPACT: Snow covered roads, and whiteout conditions at times will lead to travel disruptions and delays. Plan ahead for extra time, school closings and delays, and impacts at the airport. The heavy wet nature of the snow, combined with strong winds, may also lead to power outages and fallen limbs.

This is Minnesota, we can handle this type of snowfall, though it could be the second largest snowfall we’ve seen so far this winter. We’ve handled worse before, and we’ll handle worse again. Just be sure to take proper precautions and be pro-active not RE-active when it comes to weather.

As always, stay tuned to Minnesota’s Weather Authority for changing conditions through the evening.