FORECAST FIRST ALERT: Another round of severe storms possible Thursday

After a pleasant Wednesday, attention now turns to the next approaching wave of low pressure as it looks to bring the next round of thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, by Thursday afternoon.

As of now, Thursday looks to start dry, but as a warm front approaches, clouds and humidity will increase across much of the state. Temperatures should reach the lower to middle 80s. By the afternoon, an approaching cold front could lead to rapidly developing storms, some of which could be severe with high winds and hail. An isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out.

As of now, the Storm Prediction Center has nearly all of central and eastern Minnesota, along with western Wisconsin under a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 out of 5) for severe weather.

STORM THREATS: As mentioned, the greatest risk factors are high winds in excess of 60 miles per hour, and hail in excess of 1 inch in diameter, or quarter sized. In addition, brief heavy rain and isolated spin up tornadoes are also possible.

As always, details may change over the next 24 hours. Stay tuned to Minnesota’s Weather Authority for updates.