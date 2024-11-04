Expect a foggy and rainy start to the week, but warmer and sunny conditions by Wednesday

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 8 a.m. for the Twin Cities with low visibility likely all around the Metro through 8 a.m. Otherwise, expect periods of rain and some thunder until 2 p.m., then remaining cloudy with sprinkles or drizzle the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s with west-southwest winds at 5-10 mph into the late morning, eventually turning from the northwest at 5-15 mph. This afternoon, temperatures will fall into the low 50s by 5 p.m. Expect clouds tonight with scattered rain showers after 4 a.m. Tuesday and lows in the mid 40s with North winds at 5-15 mph.

Election Day on Tuesday will be wet and chilly with rain likely from the morning to the late afternoon. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid 40s with breezy north winds at 10-15 mph. Clearing late Tuesday night with areas of patchy fog by Wednesday morning with lows in the mid-30s.

Patchy fog on Wednesday morning, otherwise partly cloudy to sunny with lighter winds and highs in the low to mid-50s. Clear conditions on Wednesday night with lows in the mid 30s by Thursday morning.

Sunshine on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 50s, then a sunny Saturday morning followed by increasing clouds Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain is possible late Saturday night and likely Sunday morning, with a partly cloudy and breezy Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. JONATHAN YUHAS