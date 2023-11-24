Flurries, scattered light snow possible this weekend

Here’s your Friday evening forecast for November 24, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Clouds are starting to push across Minnesota and Wisconsin tonight. They likely stay overhead through most of the weekend. A few flurries are possible from time to time on Saturday, especially south of the Twin Cities. Highs stay in the upper 20s and low 30s with wind chills in the teens through Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, a cold front swings across the state. This likely brings scattered light snow to most of the state from mid morning through the early afternoon. Under an inch of accumulation is expected. This could be just enough to make roads a little slippery Sunday. In addition to the very light snow, northwest winds gust 35 to 40 mph in the afternoon. That could cause some low visibility in open areas.

Colder air follows on Monday, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 20s. While no big storm systems are in the forecast, there are more chances for very light snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday. There could be enough for another dusting either day. Highs stay close to average in the mid and upper 30s through the end of November and the start of December.