Cold this weekend through Halloween, with a few chances for light snow

Good evening and Happy Friday!! I know the forecast today leaves a little to be desired. However, at least we are not looking at a forecast that features heavy snowfall like what North Dakota saw this week! Temperatures this evening are in the mid to low-30s, with strong west-northwesterly winds. So it’s feeling like the mid to low-20s outside. Winds lighten overnight, with mostly to partly cloudy skies in place. Overnight lows are in the mid to low-20s for most of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin, so you’ll want a winter coat if you’re out and about tomorrow morning.

Northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin have the chance for scattered snow showers overnight and off and on throughout the weekend. Any snow accumulation up north would be light.

Saturday is a cloudy day, with the chance for light snow across central and southern Minnesota. Snow will first enter southern Minnesota in the mid to late morning, with snow chances especially likely Saturday afternoon and evening (mainly before Midnight). The Twin Cities could see the first flakes of the fall tomorrow, with the chance for a quick dusting of snow that would melt rather quickly. There could be some light rain, and or a rain/snow mix at the onset of the precipitation tomorrow in central Minnesota, before turning over to light snow. Most of the snowfall tomorrow afternoon and evening stays south of I-94. Far southern Minnesota, closer to I-90 could see a coating-2″ of snowfall by Saturday night.

Sunday is dry in central and southern Minnesota with partly to mostly sunny skies. Northern Minnesota will have more cloud cover, with a few light sctd. snow showers. High temperatures tomorrow through Halloween will be in the mid-30s for most, with lows in the mid-20s.

Plan ahead on a cold and windy Halloween forecast with temperatures in the low-30s while most kids are trick-or-treating. Scattered light snow showers are again in the forecast Monday night into Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute could be slower due to the flakes, but at least it’ll be dry for families trick-or-treating in the afternoon/evening on Halloween.

Have a wonderful weekend!