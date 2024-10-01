Fire weather concerns return as temperatures warm again – Chris

Good Tuesday evening to one and all!

As we cruise into midweek, here’s what’s in store: Tonight will be mostly clear and a bit breezy, perfect for cracking open those windows with lows dipping to the low 50s. Fire concerns return tomorrow thanks to gusty winds, so keep an eye on that.

Outside of Red Flag conditions, Wednesday is all about sunshine, warm temps, and a breezy touch. Highs reach around 80, which feels unseasonably warm for early October. Looking ahead, Thursday and Friday bring some slightly cooler but pleasant conditions before things heat back up for a summer-like Saturday with highs around 80 once again.

For those running the Twin Cities Marathon on Sunday, expect a cool start with temps around the lower 40s in the morning, climbing to the mid 60s in the afternoon. The day should be partly cloudy and breezy, just about perfect marathon weather if you ask me… not that I’m a runner or anything. I just remember the heat that canceled the marathon last year!

Enjoy the evening and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece