Few evening storms with small hail possible, then flakes, rain and cold for Sunday
Good evening!
Winds have picked up out of the north-northwest, and will remain strong overnight into your Sunday forecast. Scattered showers and weak storms remain possible this evening. The greatest risk will be gusty winds and small hail. We have had some pea-sized hail reported with a few of this afternoon’s thunderstorms. Scattered showers are possible overnight, but remain light. By early Sunday morning, we have the likely chance for light scattered snow that transitions over to a wintry mix and then rain showers through the morning into Sunday afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper-40s, with strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 40-50 mph. The winter coat will be needed tomorrow, but next week is looking gorgeous!! We have a very dry looking workweek, with abundant sunshine and temperatures that are much warmer!