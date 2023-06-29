Few evening storms, extended heat & humidity in full swing

Good evening! A cold front is helping to touch off a few widely scattered showers this evening before sunset. Isolate strong storms are possible, mainly at this point in southeastern Minnesota, west-central WI, and northeastern Minnesota. Damaging wind gusts, downpours and small hail are possible with this evening’s storms. Otherwise count on mainly clear skies tonight and partly sunny skies tomorrow.

Heat and humidity both increase tomorrow into the holiday weekend. We’ve already seen 11 days in the 90s in the metro this year. Right now, it looks like 90 degree highs hold Friday through the 4th of July. Humidity will also be higher tomorrow through the 4th than it has been all week. Please take breaks from this heat and humidity!

Rain chances are slim until the middle of next week, which could put a damper on 4th of July plans.

Have a wonderful night!

~Wren