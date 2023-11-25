Festive flakes to end the holiday weekend – Chris

Today will be cloudy and cold. The clouds are brought by a storm system passing by to our south, but a few flurries and snow showers are also possible, especially south of the Twin Cities metro. Highs will be around 30, but wind chills will stay in the 20s. Keep this in mind if you’re headed to the Battle for the Axe at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, and a reinforcing cold front dropping out of Canada will bring snow showers late morning and towards midday. The ground will be solidly frozen at this point, so any flake that falls will stick. A quick dusting to half an inch will be possible, along with gusty winds as the falling snow departs. Highs will once again be in the lower 30s, but it’ll feel much colder in strong wind gusts.

Next week looks mainly dry, but a warming trend could send temperatures back into the upper 30s by mid week, though there could be another chance of a few flakes towards next weekend.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece