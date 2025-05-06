Feeling like summer Tuesday afternoon

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for May 6, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

If you still have not turned the air conditioning on this season, today might be the day. Highs are climbing into the low and mid 80s in the Twin Cities and central Minnesota. If you do turn it on, make sure you turn it off before you go to bed, because it is going to cool down over the next two days.

There is a cold front dropping across the state today. Winds flip around to the north and northeast Wednesday. It might touch off a brief sprinkle in the Twin Cities tomorrow morning, but the bigger change will be highs around 70°.

The rain chance on Friday is looking a little better too. There could be a few showers and possibly a rumble of thunder Friday evening through Saturday morning. This will not have any impact on people hitting the lakes for the fishing opener this weekend.

Temperatures continue to trend warmer early next week. Starting on Mother’s Day, highs could be in the mid 80s or warmer for several days.