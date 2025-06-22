Extreme heat Sunday evening, storms tonight

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for June 22, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Forecast First Alert continues through Sunday evening with dangerous heat across the southern half of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.

A Tornado WATCH is in effect for northwest Minnesota until 10:00 PM Sunday night.

Back-to-back days of relentless heat and humidity are coming to an end. It will still feel like 100° to 105° around the Twin Cities through sunset Sunday. A cold front pushes across the state tonight, ushering in cooler, less humid air, and more rounds of storms.

The Tornado WATCH this evening includes the same places that got hammered by storms Friday night. If you are in one of those areas—like Bemidji—make sure you are more proactive with finding shelter tonight if storms are moving into your city. In addition to the tornado potential, these storms could have big hail and strong winds. I will be breaking in on Channel 5 and 45 with any severe weather updates this evening.

Overnight, storms will weaken as they move south and east. Some rain is possible in the Twin Cities metro during the morning drive Monday, but severe weather is not likely. The sun comes out in the afternoon, and the humidity drops through the day.

More rain and storms likely Wednesday and Thursday, with severe weather chances remaining low. Heavy rain is possible with these storms. Parts of the state could see another 1 to 3 inches of rain. The clouds and rain hold temperatures in the 70s both days.

We return to a summer pattern next weekend, including heat, humidity, and a few storm chances.