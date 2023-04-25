Expect strong sunshine in Ken’s forecast

Good Tuesday morning!

Temperatures overnight dove into the upper 40’s and upper 20’s and we are waking up to a cold morning, but not quite record cold.

The record is still 25-degrees set back in 1907.

Sunshine will be strong both today and Wednesday before scattered rain showers arrive on Thursday along with our first 60-degree temperature in a while.

The rain showers will continue on and off on Friday with temperatures hanging on at around 50-degrees.

The weekend still looks a bit unsettled with scattered showers from time to time.

Stay tuned, it’s still early in the week!

Have a great day!

Ken