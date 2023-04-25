Expect strong sunshine in Ken’s forecast

By KSTP
Ken Barlow
Ken Barlow Chief Meteorologist

Good Tuesday morning!

Temperatures overnight dove into the upper 40’s and upper 20’s and we are waking up to a cold morning, but not quite record cold.

The record is still 25-degrees set back in 1907.

Sunshine will be strong both today and Wednesday before scattered rain showers arrive on Thursday along with our first 60-degree temperature in a while.

The rain showers will continue on and off on Friday with temperatures hanging on at around 50-degrees.

The weekend still looks a bit unsettled with scattered showers from time to time.

Stay tuned, it’s still early in the week!

Have a great day!

Ken