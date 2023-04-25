Expect strong sunshine in Ken’s forecast
Good Tuesday morning!
Temperatures overnight dove into the upper 40’s and upper 20’s and we are waking up to a cold morning, but not quite record cold.
The record is still 25-degrees set back in 1907.
Sunshine will be strong both today and Wednesday before scattered rain showers arrive on Thursday along with our first 60-degree temperature in a while.
The rain showers will continue on and off on Friday with temperatures hanging on at around 50-degrees.
The weekend still looks a bit unsettled with scattered showers from time to time.
Stay tuned, it’s still early in the week!
Have a great day!
Ken