Drying out Thursday evening, rain returns overnight

Here’s your Thursday evening forecast for August 22, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The clouds and rain are clearing out across the Twin Cities Thursday afternoon. If you are going to the first night of the State Fair, you will likely stay dry, but it will feel more humid. Parts of northern and western Minnesota—north and west of Brainerd—will see a few showers and storms before sunset. Overnight, those will push southeast. Scattered rain and a few t-showers return to the Twin Cites through Friday morning. By the afternoon, the rain should be out of here, but the humidity stays.

The big weather story for the first weekend of the fair is the heat and humidity. Highs Saturday reach the mid 80s, and then top out around 90° Sunday and Monday. Adding in the humidity, Sunday and Monday will feel like the mid to upper 90s. If you are heading to the fair Sunday, make sure you are slamming the water! Late Monday, a cold front pushes into Minnesota, bring more rain and storms. This front could hang around for a day or two through the middle of next week, keeping temperatures in the mid 80s and the humidity on the muggy side. By the end of next week, there should be a stronger push of cooler, comfortable air.