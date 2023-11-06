Dry tonight with rain returning late Tuesday

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for November 6, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

It has been a blustery and cloudy day across Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. A cold front swung through the region this morning, dropping temperatures into the 30s and 40s. Highs stay in the upper 40s in the Twin Cities on Tuesday, which is average for early November. There is another push of warmer air moving in late Tuesday into Wednesday. Ahead of the warmth, scattered showers develop late Tuesday evening and move out by sunrise Wednesday. With a couple peeks of sun Wednesday, highs return to the mid 50s.

A stronger cold front passes through on Thursday. Winds ramp up out of the northwest, driving in more cool air. There could be a few light snow showers in far northern Minnesota Thursday afternoon and evening. A dusting of snow is possible north of Brainerd. As the moisture moves south Friday, there could be enough for a stray rain or snow shower in the Twin Cities. Nothing sticks, and you do not need an umbrella. Highs by the end of the week fall into the low 40s.