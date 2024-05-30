Dry Today then T-Storms Tonight into Friday.

Sunshine will fade away as Skies in the Twin Cities gradually become Cloudy this afternoon along with Breezy Southeast Winds at 10 to 20 mph and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Cloudy Tonight with T-Storms approaching the Twin Cities from the west after 9 p.m. then T-Storms will continue into the overnight hours with up to 1″ of Rain in spots by 10 a.m. Friday. Areas of Fog will also develop Tonight with lows around 60 degrees and South Winds at 5 to 15 mph with Higher Gusts near T-Storms.

Friday will bring T-Storms until 11 a.m. Friday then brief break in the T-Storms around the Noon Hour followed by T-Storms again during the afternoon and evening with Heavy Downpours of Rain possible. Highs Friday will be in the low 70s with Muggy Conditions and South Winds at 5 to 15 mph with Higher Wind Gusts near T-Storms. Scattered Showers and T-Storms Friday night with Areas of Fog and lows near 60 degrees by 6 a.m. Saturday.

JONATHAN YUHAS