Dry Today then Rainy Thursday then Sun & Warmer on Friday.

Partly Cloudy this Wednesday afternoon in the Twin Cities with highs in the mid 60s and Winds from the West-Northwest at 10 to 15 mph then becoming North at 5 to 15 mph after 4 p.m. Mostly Cloudy this Evening with Sprinkles after 8 p.m. then Rain and T-Storms after 4 a.m. Thursday with lows in the upper 40s and East-Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Cloudy and Wet on Thursday with Periods of Rain and Thunder with the Heaviest Rain in the morning hours then Lighter Rains in the afternoon and Rain ending by Thursday evening. Clouds and Rain will hold temperatures down on Friday into the low 50s with East-Northeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Decreasing Clouds late Thursday with Areas of Patchy Fog and lows in the mid 40s by 7 a.m. Friday.

Patchy Fog Friday morning otherwise Sunny and Pleasant Friday afternoon with highs near 70 degrees and West Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Increasing Clouds Friday night with lows near 50 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS