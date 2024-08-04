Dry Today then Rain/Thunder all day Monday.

If you have things outside you need to get done in the Twin Cities then take advantage of Today because from Tonight through Monday into early Tuesday expect Periods of Rain and T-Storms with Heavy Rains of +2″ possible on Monday.

Skies will be Partly Cloudy Today but eventually becoming Mostly Cloudy late this Sunday afternoon with Scattered T-Storms developing after 5 p.m. and becoming likely after 11 p.m. through Monday morning, afternoon, evening and ending Tuesday morning. Highs Today will be in the low 80s with East-Northeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Clouds and Areas of Fog Tonight with Rain and T-Storms likely and lows in the mid 60s with East-Northeast Winds at 5 mph.

Cloudy with Fog and Periods of Rain and T-Storms Monday with some Stronger T-Storms possible just south of the Twin Cities and near the Minnesota/Iowa border. Clouds will hold highs Monday in the upper 60s with East-Northeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Rain and T-Storms eventually ending early Tuesday morning with Areas of Fog and temperatures around 60 degrees by 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Patchy Fog Tuesday morning otherwise Sunny and Pleasant Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and Low Humidity for August. JONATHAN YUHAS